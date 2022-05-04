Gregory “Greg “ Dean Cottrell, age 64 of Prairie Farm, WI arrived at home on April 6, 2022 and stepped into the arms of his Savior after a battle with mesothelioma.
Greg grew up in Detroit, MI and graduated from high school in 1976. Greg bowed to Jesus as his Lord at the age of 16 and loved God and desired to serve Him as a pastor. He attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina. He served the Lord as a pastor in 2 different churches. Greg married and had 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren.
Greg loved this great country and proudly served in the US Army. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Tx; transferred to Germany and then was honorably discharged and returned home.
Greg loved to teach Bible studies in the churches he attended to tell others about God’s amazing love for mankind. He devoured his bibles and did his best to follow Jesus. He wrote letters and financially supported a Compassion Child from Haiti for many years. Greg also showed kindness to others through the Helping Hands Ministry for several years by helping people move and fix things.
Although Greg would admit he was not perfect, Greg knew for certain that he needed the perfect Savior, Jesus to cover his sins. Although Greg struggled in his illness, Greg now rejoices with many others whose tears are wiped away, where there is no more death, mourning, crying, or pain. Revelation 21:4
Greg was survived by his 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren, a brother and a sister. Greg was loved by his good and trusted Army friend, Matt Magnuson of Clear Lake, dear friends Darren and Shelley Bjugstad of Barron and many other loving friends and neighbors.
Greg’s funeral service was held with family and friends on April 10 at Apple River Community Church, Amery, WI and he was buried at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner WI and was proudly honored with military rights
Those who knew Greg will greatly miss him and will remember him for his faith, his sense of humor, his gentle smile, and his loving kindness.
