Gloria Greschner, 90, of Clear Lake, WI passed away on November 26, 2021, surrounded by family.
Gloria Mildred (Fredrick) Greschner was born November 5, 1931 in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred Fredrick. Gloria was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran Church at Turtle Lake, WI. She had one sister, Mardell, and two brothers, Weldon and Terry. She attended Horseshoe Lake Elementary School through 3rd grade and then transferred to the Turtle Lake Schools where she completed her high school education. After graduation she attended Eau Claire Vocational School and then was a computer operator at Montgomery Wards in Saint Paul, MN. On August 19, 1950, she was married to Edward Greschner who was teaching vocational agriculture at Marshfield, WI. They moved to Rice Lake, WI in 1951 where Ed had accepted a job as Veteran “On The Farm” Trainer. There is where their first two sons, Steve and Brad, were born. In 1954 the family moved to Clear Lake, WI where Ed again took a job teaching Vocational Agriculture. Another son, Allen, and two girls, Cheryl and Connie, were added to the family. The family was now settled for good in Clear Lake. Most of Gloria’s adult life was spent raising her family except for a short time where she worked at Montgomery Wards Mail Order Store at Amery, WI. Her chief concern was having the family be active members of Grace Lutheran Church where she had been in charge of the altar guild since the 1950’s. She was very active in the Ladies Aid, Advent and Lenten meals, Sunday brunches and all phases of church activities including Bible classes and helping Ed with the shrubbery and landscaping at church. Gloria was also very active in Community Affairs. In 1989, Gloria and another young lady started a campaign for the Restoration and Beautification of the Clear Lake Park. She had a lot of experience with the flowers and shrubs from her gardening and landscaping at their home. Her favorite passion was volunteering in the Clear Lake Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library, the VFW Auxiliary, the Park Board and spent many hours visiting those hospitalized or residents of the Nursing homes. In the summertime you could find her in the garden or somewhere in the yard either planting, watering or replanting something. When praised for her gardening skills, she would say, “It’s only Junk!” Gloria’s saddest part of her life was losing her son Brad at age 37. Brad, an ardent flower gardener himself, said, “She was closer to God in her garden then anywhere else on earth.” She loved the Lord and her family, most of all. Her children adored her for her unconditional love and support.
She is preceded in death by spouse Ed, son Brad, parents Arthur and Mildred Fredrick, and brother Weldon.
Survived by children, Steve (Donna) Greschner, Allen (Lori) Greschner, Cheryl (Pete) Paulson and Connie (Rick) Wallberg. Grandchildren Alicia (Derek) Campbell, Jon Greschner, Mark (Erin) Greschner, Josh Greschner, Elizabeth (Adam) Greschner-Bihn, Rachel (Dan) Gerber, James Wallberg and Jacob (Frances) Kalin, along with 12 great-grandchildren.
A Private Family Funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI on Monday, December 13, 2021
There will be a Open House Visitation at the Scheuermann Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11 AM to 6 PM
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
