Gloria Beaver was born on February 21, 1943 at the Amery Hospital. She was the daughter of Herbert and Elvira (Moltzer) Johnson. Gloria was baptized and Confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI. She attended the Goose Lake rural school until the family moved to New Richmond, WI where she also, in 1961, graduated high school. After high school she began her working career at Fabri-tek. While at Fabri-tek she met and married George Beaver, the love of her life. Together they started a family, being graced with children, a boy and a girl. Not long after the birth of their second child her husband’s employer sent the family to live overseas, Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong she formed many long distance and life long friendships. Upon return to the states, Amery became her home until death. She very much enjoyed participating in numerous state and national bowling tournaments, as well as, local leagues at Club 53. She enjoyed raising her children and watched all their sporting events and activities. She also loved to play tennis, gardening, canning, going camping, snowmobiling, weekends at the cabin, playing cards and chatting with her friends and family. But, her grandchildren were her everything. She loved to talk and visit with them every chance she had. She tried her best to be as active in their lives as much possible. Gloria also enjoyed the winter months with her husband in Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.
Gloria has always been active in many things and enjoyed working. She made snowmobile suits at Charmal, playing cards at TC card co., customer services at Gambles hardware, teller at Northwest Savings and Loan bank, receptionist/accounting clerk at F&A Dairy, and ending her working career at the Turtle Lake Casino. She was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, alter committee, ladies aid and various other activities.
Gloria passed away at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, WI on All Saints day, November 1, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Elvira (Moltzer) Johnson. Surviving family members include her husband of 60 years George; son Geoff; daughter Gail; five grandchildren: Georgia, Manvel, Mary Gail, David, and Roger; brothers Kenneth (Judie) and Clinton (Mary Jo) as well as other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Amery. There will be a gathering for an hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place at 12 noon on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
