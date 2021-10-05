Gloria (Bance) Andersen

June 9, 1944 – September 26, 2021
Gloria was born June 9, 1944 to Albert and Elva Bance of Amery, WI. Gloria graduated from Amery High School in 1962. Gloria passed peacefully September 26 in Oakdale, MN after losing the battle to brain cancer; she was 77 years of age.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Balsam Lutheran Church, 1115 Mains Crossing, Amery, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.