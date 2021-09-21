Gerald Newville was born at home in Reeve Wisconsin on June 22, 1933 to Cassius and Clara (Abbuehl) Newville, the seventh of twelve children. He passed away peacefully at home in Clear Lake on September 19, 2021, at the age of 88 years with his family by his side.
Jerry married IlaMae Luke on February 6, 1954, and four girls followed. Jerry and Ila have lived their whole lives within eight miles of Clear Lake, with the exception of a brief walk about to Chicago when first married.
Jerry farmed and worked a variety of jobs to support the family, selling Patz and DeLaval farm equipment, settling in as Postmaster in Clayton in 1971. He retired from the post office in 1992, spent nearly a dozen years at the Athletic Club in Clear Lake, retiring to Lake Magnor and in 2007 Jerry and Ila moved to the Ridgeview Apartments in Clear Lake, a project that Jerry and a group from United Covenant Church made a reality. There are 39 apartments there today and is a godsend to age in place with friends and family nearby. In his golden years, Jerry found his true calling as Santa’s helper – working in various malls in Minnesota and Wisconsin and delighting a host of children near and far.
Jerry was a man who demonstrated his faith with action, with time served on the Clayton School Board, Polk County Board of Supervisors and Church leadership. A generation of Clayton kids felt Jerry’s presence as he drove them to Sunday School and served as a surrogate father to many. There is a long line of young and old who will claim Uncle Jerry.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Cash and Clara, brothers Milton, Alvin (Bud/Red) and wife Wanda (Babe) and Clarence, sisters Luella and husband Leonard Jarchow, Mildred and husband Ernie Wittstock, and Barbara and husband Elwood Torkelson. Brothers-in-Law Loren Berthilson, Harold Urista, Ron Boetcher, Chris Cummins, sister-in-law Susan (Maynard) Newville, Mary (Luke) Waataja and husband Carl, Suzanne (Jay) Luke, daughter Jody Ferguson, grandson Luke James Ferguson and son-in-law Nate Johnson, as well as several dear nieces and nephews.
He is survived by wife of 67 years IlaMae, daughters Gerianne Christensen and husband Jay, Genie Newville, and Janelle Johnson, son-in-law Dennis Ferguson. Brother Maynard and sisters Elaine Urista, Judi Boetcher, Jane Berthilson, and Cyndee Cummins and husband Jeff O’Connor, sisters-in-law Becky (Luke) Kimberly and husband Mike and Elsie (Clarence) Newville, brothers-in-law Jay (Virgina) Luke and Jan and wife Nancy Luke. He also leaves behind grandchildren Dayna Prindle and husband Dirk, Elisabeth Ferguson, Victoria Ferguson, Kari Goodson and husband Scott, Cory Johnson, Kirk Johnson, Chris Johnson and wife Crystal, Kaitlyn Carlson and husband Andrew, and Cole Johnson as well as 16 great grandchildren, and three great-great children. He also leaves several generations of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service Saturday, September 25 at United Covenant Church. Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00, lunch and fellowship to follow. Social distancing will be practiced, masks at wearers discretion. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
