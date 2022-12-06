Gerald (Jerry) Sarsland passed away November 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born March 14, 1951 in Belle Fourche, SD to Rudie and Fern (McManigle), he grew up in St. Paul spending his summers on Lake Wapogasset with his foster parents John and Alice Anderson. He graduated from Johnson High School and enlisted in the Air Guard on March 17, 1969 and later was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard on November 1, 1973. To Jerry’s first marriage one son was born, Jason. He then married to Elizabeth (Wurtinger) and a second son, Jeremy was born. Jerry started working in the automotive repair field while still in high school; he went on to work at Stella Cheese and Amery Equity before purchasing Central Auto Body & Repair in 1988, retiring in January of 2013 when Jeremy took over the shop. Jerry retired to his lake home on Lower Turtle Lake where he made countless friends over the years. He was happiest on his pontoon out on the lake with family and friends, watching his grandchildren in their various activities, hunting and he especially enjoyed dirt track racing.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Rudie and Fern, foster parents John and Alice Anderson, siblings Lucy, Sue, Rudy, Willie and Rita. He is survived by his two sons Jason and Jeremy (Cheri) Sarsland and four grandchildren, Tanner Sarsland, Chad, Presley and Abbie Sarsland, brothers and sisters Tony, Janet, Doug, Pam and David, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
