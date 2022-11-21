Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Peterson, age 83 of Hudson, passed away November 12, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson. Jerry was born on February 22, 1939 in St. Paul Park, MN, to Clarence and Lucy (Shortess) Peterson. He was the oldest of 11 children, and grew up on the family farms near Amery and Balsam Lake. Jerry graduated from Amery High School in 1957 and worked several jobs including Goodyear Tire and as a mechanic for various GM dealerships. On August 6, 1966, Jerry was united in marriage to Mary Snyder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The couple was blessed with two children, Lisa and David, but the marriage later dissolved. Jerry worked for an elevator manufacturer operating a brake press and assembling elevator cabs before farming in Amery for 14 years. He was married to Sheena (Stasilowicz) Dulluhn on September 13, 1998 in Stillwater, MN. Together, the couple and Paul Belise owned and operated the Valley House restaurant in Houlton. Tragedy struck the Peterson family when Sheena passed away in 2018.
Jerry loved auto racing and enjoyed his time spent and working at the Fairmont Raceway in Fairmont, MN, and the Cedar Lake Speedway as a pit crew chief. He cherished his memories of attending races at Daytona and Charlotte Motor Speedways. Jerry was a talented singer and was delighted to sing in the church choir at Balsam Lutheran Church in Amery and previously with a barbershop quartette. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and fond of older John Deere tractors, his favorite was the Model A’s, and enjoyed any opportunity to work on and restore these artifacts of farming history. Jerry was extremely social and liked visiting and talking to others, especially talking about tractors.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Sheena; his parents; sister Kathleen Terhark; brother Arlen Peterson; sister-in-law Jan Peterson; brothers-in-law Frank Johannsen and James Terhark; nephew Jason Peterson.
He will remain in the hearts of his children Lisa (Cory) Frasl, David (Emily) Peterson, William “Bill” Dulluhn, and John (Katie) Dulluhn; grandchildren Mitchell (Ashlee) Lee, Cory Lee (Sarah Peterson), Isabella Lee (Dalton Kukk), Austin Peterson (Britany Albert), and Breann Peterson; great-grandchildren Rylan, Nolan, Layla, Colton, and Ellyanna; siblings Janet Johannsen, Gordon (Janet) Peterson, Duane Peterson, Karen (James) Riley, Rodney (Nancy) Peterson, Cheryl (Steven) Volgren, Lynette (Lloyd) Lenart; and Brian Peterson (Scott Synstelien); mother to his children, Mary Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Interment at the Houlton Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
