Gerald “Jerry” Carlson was born on February 11, 1933 at the family home in Lincoln Township of Polk County, Wisconsin. He was the son of Gilbert and Ruby (Lindahl) Carlson. Jerry was Baptized and Confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Amery and has been a lifelong member there. He attended Pine Hill rural school and then graduated from Amery High School in 1951. After High school he worked together with his father on the dairy farm until he entered the United States Army in January of 1954. He served in the Army until January of 1956. Jerry returned to work on the family farm. On June 28, 1956 he was united in marriage to Lila Palmberg, and to this union two children were born. Jerry continued working on the farm, but they soon sold the dairy herd and transitioned to raising beef. During this time he began working with Marlin Swanson making cabinets and doing kitchen counter tops. This eventually led to Jerry going on his own and starting Jerry’s Shop in a building at the farm. He did cabinetry work for many people in the area.
Jerry has always been active in many things. As a young man he enjoyed snowmobiling, he served as a 4-H leader, was on many Creamery Boards, and served on the Farm Bureau board. For hobbies he enjoyed bowling and golf. He was a long time active member of the Amery Lions Club and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. During his years in the Lion’s Club he raised corn that was sold by the club on Main Street for many years, a very successful fund raiser for the club. Time with family and friends was always important to Jerry.
Jerry passed away at Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery on October 27, 2022 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Ruby Carlson as well as an infant sister Joyce. Surviving family members include his wife, of 66 years, Lila; son Scott Carlson and his wife Lisa; daughter Bonnie Wright; four grandchildren: Addie Carlson-Seefeldt and her husband Dustin, Alex Carlson and his wife Julie, Sam Carlson and Ben Wright. He also leaves five great grandchildren: Olivia, Otto, Oakley, Eleanor and Clyde; two sisters: Marilyn Eibs and her husband Erling, and Joanie Booth as well as other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Amery. There was a visitation for the hour prior to the service at the church. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery near Spooner on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 12 noon with military honors being rendered. You may sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.
