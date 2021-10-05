George B. Turner born May 14, 1941 passed away at his home on September 30, 2021 after sucoming to lung disease. To those of us who knew this man we will mourn our loss, laugh about his stories, cry until we are angry, and in time finally be happy that he is just at peace now. He will share his heavenly space with his wife, Marlene M. Turner, who preceded him in death. He left on this earth two adult children who will tell the story of their life with this man, their names are Lee R. Turner and Joann M. Brinkman (Turner) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to his companion, Barb Vold for staying with him through his journey. No services will be held at this time. Cards can be received at 2021 2nd St. West, Menomonie, WI 54751. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: October 5, 2021
- Summons - Brandon Anderson
- Increase in population sees redistricting of Polk County
- Amery alum Stout student adds Ryder Cup to resume
- Kreier posts fourth place finish in Barron
- Second half dooms Warriors against St. Croix Central
- Shell Lake scores two touchdowns in the fourth to snap Clayton’s winning streak
- Singles players give Amery win over B-W
Most Popular
Articles
- To the Editor: Help stop the spread in this community
- Increase in population sees redistricting of Polk County
- Amery alum Stout student adds Ryder Cup to resume
- Amery girls harriers post top 20 finish at Roy Griak Invite
- Shell Lake scores two touchdowns in the fourth to snap Clayton’s winning streak
- Gloria (Bance) Andersen
- From the desk of the Editor: Right where I needed to be
- Second half dooms Warriors against St. Croix Central
- MaryLou (Joosten) Rogers
- Next up for construction: County Road F
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.