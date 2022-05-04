Geneva Arlene Phelps was born on May 12, 1935 in Amery, Wisconsin the daughter of Ewald and Gladys Freitag. She was Baptized and Confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Geneva grew up on the family farm in rural Amery, walking to school each day at the Sucker Lake School. She completed her education in Amery, graduating as a proud member of the class of 1953.
Upon graduation she moved to Stillwater, Minnesota where she managed the pet department in the Ben Franklin store. Several goldfish and turtles became family pets. She moved to St. Paul where she was employed at West Publishing for four years. While living there she enjoyed going dancing at the Prom Ballroom.
Geneva met her husband, Clarence Phelps, at the Blacksmith Shop near Bone Lake. They were united in marriage at Redeemer Lutheran Church on August 30, 1958. While raising their family at their Lake Wapogasset home she worked at local supper clubs before becoming an employee of Golden Age Manor in Amery. She retired from Golden Age Manor after 20 years of service and began her second career as a hostess at McDonald’s in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Geneva stayed active in her life. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, her homemakers club, and the Apple River Church Bible study group. She loved socializing, shopping and colorful jewelry. She looked forward to summer family visits and especially fall deer hunting! She was an excellent cook and baker. Many people enjoyed her fried chicken, pies and cakes.
Geneva passed away on April 27, 2022 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Phelps and son Andrew. She is survived by her daughter Naomi (John) Barthelemy of Tampa, FL, sons: Matthew (Sherrie) Phelps of Sun Valley, ID and Craig (Suzette) Phelps of Milville, UT. She also leaves one brother Jerry Freitag, sister Virginia Henrikson, 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 6, 2022 at 2 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Garfield. There will be a visitation at the church for the hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. You may sign an online guestbook at www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.