Gayle E. Knutson, 87 died peacefully at Amery Hospital and Clinic on August 31, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1934, to Algot and Hildur (Carlson) Knutson. Gayle grew up in Amery and graduated from Amery High in 1952. He was married to Margaret Landahl on August 22, 1956, and they had four children, John, Jim, Judy, and Jeff. Margaret died from cancer. Gayle then married Phyllis Ritcey on September 29, 1972, and Trish, Marguerite, John Wayne, Joanne, and Matthew became part of this growing family.
Gayle was a dairy farmer and raised purebred Holsteins. When he was in High School, he competed in the Wisconsin tractor driving contest at the Wisconsin State Fair. He was glad to have attended 56 consecutive Minnesota State Fairs. After selling the farm, he worked for Anderson/McLaughlin (now Slumberland) Furniture. For 30 years, Phyllis and Gayle enjoyed traveling and collecting birch bark for baskets. He loved to read, watch the Twins and Vikings, and his family play sports. Gayle always looked forward to donating blood and gave over 22 gallons in his lifetime. He was involved in 4-H, Farm Bureau, and was a long-time member of Balsam Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret, daughter Trish, daughter-in-law Patty Knutson, and brother-in-law Dwayne Dzubay. Surviving him are his wife Phyllis and sister Ethel Dzubay. Children, John (Diane) Knutson, Jim (Marie) Knutson, Judy (Phil) Gilbert, Jeff Knutson, Marguerite (Sean) O’Brien, John (Michelle) Ritcey, Joanne (Jeff) Hall and Matthew (Angie) Ritcey. Also, grandchildren, Patrick, Scott, Jody, Dain, Allison, Collin, Samantha, Gabe, Noah, Nikolas, Alice, Brittney, and Samuel. And great-grand children Aidan, Corrina, Rosalyn, Mahoney, Magnus, Kylie, Nora, Grayson, and Ryder. We thank Gayle’s special friend Duane Luehman for his many country drives and treats.
There will be a visitation at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery on Friday, September 3 from 4-7 pm. A gravesite memorial will occur at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery at 10 am, Saturday, September 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or send memorials to Balsam Lutheran Church, 1115 Mains Crossing Ave., Amery, WI 54001, to be used towards the principal towards the building debt.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
