“Gator” Paul Thompson passed away peacefully at St. Croix Hospital on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the age of 59. Gator was born to Earl and Inez Thompson in Amery, Wisconsin on April 20, 1964. He grew up in Amery and attended Amery High School with the Class of 83’ and stayed in the area for most of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Torann Allyson Thompson, siblings, Debbie Gregory (Dick), Jeff ( Wendy), Cheryl Johnson (Keith), Jon (Karyn) and Teresa Hannah. He is preceded in death by his wife Tracy and his parents Earl and Inez Thompson. Gator was always friendly, had a great smile and was liked by all. He was a lover of the outdoors and always enjoyed hunting at Head Acres with his family and friends. His greatest pastime, however, was spending time with his daughter. Torann was his whole world and he cherished the time he spent with her greatly. They spent a lot of time outside, learning about the woods, the river, and the animals around them. Gator was an animal lover and was never without a K9 companion at his side. Gator’s family will miss him dearly. They invite all to help celebrate his life at Deer Lake Winery on June 23, 2023 from 2 to 5 pm to honor his memory, there will also be a reception to follow from 5 to 9pm at the home of Jeff and Wendy Thompson in their barn on Wild Goose Lake, 1531 Goose Lake Lane, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. All who knew him are welcome to attend and toast to his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Torann Thompson. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
