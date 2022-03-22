Gary R. Peterson, age 83, of Clear Lake, WI, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Turtle Lake, WI after his battle with cancer.
Gary Raymond Peterson was born on April 27, 1938, to Frank and Mildred (Ritzaur) Peterson. He was born the 3rd of five children to the Peterson family. Gary was raised in the Turtle Lake, WI area and graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1956. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, which he was a part of for two years. On July 30th, 1966, Gary married Sally A. Morfitt at the Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake. Together they raised their four children – Ranae, Tracy, Daniel and Bradley, in the Amery/Clayton, WI area. They made their last home as a family in rural Clear Lake, WI in 1978 where they lived together until 2021. Gary held a various jobs, farming being his favorite, and he finished out his working career with Doboy Industries in New Richmond, WI as a painter for 28 years until retiring in 2000. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI and enjoyed the fellowship of many members, inside and outside of church. Gary enjoyed everything family and loved spending time with them. His grandchildren/great-grandchildren were his pride and joy! His passion was in horses and he had many of them throughout his lifetime. He relished in giving his family wagon rides and sleigh rides with them. Other interests were camping, canoeing, and visiting with everyone and anyone that he would meet. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sally, parents - Frank and Mildred Peterson, brother- Darrell Peterson and sister- Jane Hegeman.
Survived by his children – Ranae (Michael) Dix, Tracy Peterson, Daniel (Becky) Peterson, Bradley (Amy) Peterson, 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister – Gayle Hughes, brother – Don (Wray) Peterson, sister-in-law – Helen Peterson, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Survived by daughters and sons, Ranae (Mike) Dix, Tracy Peterson, Daniel (Becky) Peterson, Brad (Amy) Peterson; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Gayle Hughes; brother, Don (Wray) Peterson; sister-in-law, Helen Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial Services will be at 11am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI.
Visitation will be from 4 -7 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church and an hour before the service on Saturday
Clergy - Pastor Bryan Anderson. Music - Brian Wick.
Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.