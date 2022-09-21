Gary Herbert Schock

Gary Herbert Schock was born in Amery, WI on May 8, 1946 to Herbert and Marcella Schock. He attended Amery schools and graduated from Amery High School in 1964.

Gary entered the Navy in 1964 and served through 1968. While in the Navy, Gary was in charge of the catapult on the USS Midway during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gary continued his skills learned in the Military at UWRF in the heating plant where he operated the boiler. After his retirement, Gary lived in Webster Wisconsin on Devil’s Lake. At the time of his death he resided in Amery, WI.

