Gary Herbert Schock was born in Amery, WI on May 8, 1946 to Herbert and Marcella Schock. He attended Amery schools and graduated from Amery High School in 1964.
Gary entered the Navy in 1964 and served through 1968. While in the Navy, Gary was in charge of the catapult on the USS Midway during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gary continued his skills learned in the Military at UWRF in the heating plant where he operated the boiler. After his retirement, Gary lived in Webster Wisconsin on Devil’s Lake. At the time of his death he resided in Amery, WI.
Gary loved to hunt and fish. Other interests included shooting pool with his buddies at the Tac 2 in Amery and golfing with friends in Webster. Gary also did some scuba diving in his younger days. Gary always showed a sincere interest in how the nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews were doing including attending many of the sporting activities in which they participated. He was an avid follower of UWRF Volleyball when his niece was playing, even following their Facebook page! His love also extended to all the family dogs, he was the best sitter any dog could want! A vivid memory of the nieces is his generosity and how, when they were younger, he would give them earrings and necklaces for Christmas that they loved. This was especially impressive coming from a single male!
Gary was proud to be a member of the VFW and he enjoyed being a member of the military honor guard honoring fellow servicemen at many funerals and at cemeteries on Memorial Day. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marcella Schock.
He is survived by Brothers, Ronald (Debbie) Schock of River Falls, WI and Allan (Lou Ann) Schock of Amery, WI; Nieces and Nephews, Heidi (Jeremy) Zealley of Waukesha, WI; Heather Townsend of Wauwatosa, WI; Brodie (Mary) Schock of Lino Lakes, MN; Leah (David) Kuypers of Minneapolis, MN and Molly (Tracy) Tostenson of Minneapolis as well as 12 Grand Nieces and Nephews. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the Amery Cemetery following the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
