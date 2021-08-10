Frank G. Novak, age 94 of Amery, WI passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Rochester, MN.
He was born on February 18, 1927 in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin to the late Frank & Barbara (Sollman) Novak. He leaves behind four sons, Michael and wife Julie of Amery, WI; Thomas and wife Lisa of Amery, WI; Timothy and wife Margo of Rice Lake, WI and Frankie of Amery, WI and two daughters, Bethel Ruest and husband Ted of Rochester, MN and Margaret Wolfe and husband Jeff of Park Falls, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Steward of Tucson, AZ and brother Jerry and wife Arlene of Park Rapids, MN; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Novak, sons Peter Novak and John Novak and sisters Frances Wicklace and Virginia Wegleitner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN. A visitation will take place from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home and on Thursday at the Church from 10 am until the 11 am Mass. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Turtle Lake, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, MN. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
