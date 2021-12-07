Frank G. Hoisington Sr. 83, of Amery, WI passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN. Frank was born October 14, 1938, in Milltown, WI to William and Myrtle (Lien) Hoisington and grew up in Polk County.
Believing hard work and common sense would serve him well, at age 17, he got his first job at Land-O-Nod mattress factory in Minneapolis, MN. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Lois Schmidt. Together they made their home in North St. Paul, MN and began their family with the births of Frank Jr., Kim, Michael, Nancy, and Todd. In 1972, Frank and Lois built a home on Big Lake and moved their family back to Polk County.
A dedicated employee of the North St. Paul /Maplewood School district 622, Frank retired after 33 years of service. After retirement, Frank and Lois spent many winters in Mesa, AZ, making many friends. Knowledgeable and fascinated with wild birds he cared for them all. Frank was an avid RVer with a love for travel and camping. But what he loved most was spending time with his beloved wife of 64 years.
Frank will remain in the hearts of his wife: Lois; children: Frank Jr., Kim (Gary) Pechaver, Michael (Jean), Nancy (Randy) Holecek, and Todd (Laurie); 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake, WI with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.