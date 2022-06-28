Floyd L. Hornstien, age 89 of Lincoln Township, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Amery Hospital in Amery, WI.
Floyd Lester Hornstien was born on December 31, 1932 in Beardsley, MN the son of Charles and Margaret (Van Der Poel) Hornstien. He grew up in Beardsley, MN and attended school there. Floyd was married to Donna M. White on August 2, 1952 in Glenwood City, WI. Together they made their home and farmed in Emerald, WI for several years before moving to St. Paul, MN where he was employed at the Swift Meat Packing plant. They also raised 5 children, Ronald, Gary, Rick, Cindy and Connie. Floyd moved his family to New Richmond, WI where he worked for many years at Polfus Implement. After a back injury he moved to Webster, WI and in 1993 settled in at his current home in Lincoln Township. In his spare time, Floyd enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and wood carving. He also loved 4 wheeling, motorcycling and race car driving. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret; sisters Gloria and Marlene; brother, Richard; and grandsons, Rick and Shawn.
He is survived by his wife - Donna Hornstien - Amery, WI; sons and daughters, Ronald (Debrah) Hornstien - Clayton, WI, Gary (Sharon) Hornstien - Claremore, OK, Rick (Lori Chavez) Hornstien - Comstock, WI, Cindy (Shawn) Dakovich - Church Hill, TN, Connie (Jose) Gallegos - Amery, WI; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Melba Daly - Big Lake, MN and Helen Titel - Amery, WI.
There will be a Celebration of Floyd’s life will be held at a later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.