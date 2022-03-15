Florence Mae Weigang passed away peacefully on Friday March 11, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Osceola, WI. To her friends and family, she was fondly referred to as Fuddy. While she lived a long and fulfilling life, Fuddy will be deeply missed by the countless lives she touched during her 88 years. She was born on August 9, 1933 to her parents Nels and Ellen Nielsen. Fuddy spent her childhood on her family farm in Milltown, WI where she also graduated high school in 1952.
On November 7, 1952 Fuddy was united in marriage to George Weigang. From this union, George and Fuddy built a family having six children including Steven, Kevin, Paula, Paul, Alan, and Cindy. The Weigang family operated a very successful farm in the Volga community.
Fuddy supported her family and was extremely talented in the culinary arts. She took pride and had passion for cooking delightful meals for her family and friends. She lived an entire lifetime avoiding anyone leaving her table hungry. Fuddy had a very lively social life and was active in the Volga Homemakers Club and the Amery Snowmobilers Club. In her free time, she enjoyed knocking down pins at the bowling alley and playing card games including bridge and 500. Anyone who met Fuddy knew she’d bring joy to those around her in the face of music with her love for dancing (she could really cut a rug).
Fuddy and George had the opportunity to see the world through their travels. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Denmark, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Ecuador. Later in life they bought a camper and visited most of the remaining 48 continental US states. Fuddy loved traveling and had a sense of adventure. The trip to Alaska was made on motorcycle and she rode through Yellowstone National Park on snowmobile. Fuddy even had the chance to spend a weekend in Los Angeles with Eddie Albert (star of the hit show Green Acres).
Fuddy is preceded in death by her husband George Weigang; parents Nels and Ellen Nielsen; her infant sons Kevin and Paul Weigang, her grandson Derek Warner, her brothers Alvin Nelsen, Norman Nelsen, and Elmer Nielsen; her sisters Violet Wilson, Eleanor Measner, and Helen McKenzie; her sister-in-laws Alma Nelsen, Mabel Nelsen, and LaVonne Nielsen; her brother-in-laws Earl Wilson, George Callin, Milo Measner, Robert McKenzie, Gordon Schafer, and Wayne Weigang; her nephew Duane Callin.
Fuddy is survived by her family members including her children Steven Weigang, Paula (Marvin) Warner, Alan Weigang, and Cindy (Harlan) Sorenson; her grandchildren Stacy (Brice) Medin, Tucker (Jenna) Sorenson, Jesse (Brianne) Sorenson, and Aaron Sorenson; her great grandchildren Jennica Warner, Jessica Warner, Jassmyn Warner, Cole Steffen, Mitchell Medin, Emma Medin, Treya Sorenson, Josephine Sorenson, and Libby Sorenson; her sister Millie Lundquist; her sister-in-laws Ruth Schafer, Kay Weigang, and Janet Nelsen. Fuddy’s influence also lives on through her many nieces and nephews.
It is a challenge to summarize a life of love, fun, and remembrance in so few words. Fuddy had tremendous skill to carry on a conversation with anyone and the profound relationships she developed through her life are testimony to that. While her death is met with incredible sadness – her memories, cooking, dancing, and kindness will not soon be forgotten by her loved ones.
Family and friends are invited to share stories and celebrate Fuddy’s life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10am until 11:00am, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Falls Lutheran Church, 1272 44th Ave, Amery, WI 54001. Interment will be at the Little Falls Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to go to Little Falls Lutheran Church Cemetery Association.
The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family. You may sign an online guest book and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com.
