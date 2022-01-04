Evelyn Lovejoy died peacefully on Christmas Day. She was born in Pipestone, Minnesota on October 8, 1935 to Frank and Gertrude Bruns. There were 13 children in all. She graduated in 1953 and soon after moved to Rochester, Minnesota where she met her husband Earl. They were married on February 22nd, 1955 and had four children. They moved to the twin cities and then to Amery, Wisconsin where they would live the remainder of their days.
She stayed at home when the kids were little and then went to work as a sales clerk at the Gambles Hardware store. In 1974 she opened a clothing store, El’s Outlet, in a garage outside of town. The store took off and she soon moved to downtown Amery. There would be three moves to larger locations during the next several years and eventually changing the name to El’s Clothing and Footwear. They closed the store in 1996.
When Evelyn wasn’t working, she loved spending time with family and friends. Earl and her spent many hours in the car traveling across the United States. They also went to Europe and vacationed in Mexico often. They often traveled with friends and relatives. When they traveled across the states they always made time to stop to see at least one of their relatives. She also enjoyed the theater, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing games. They would get together often with friends and family and usually there was either dice, cards or dominos played. She loved having grandchildren come over and most of the time there was at least one game played, which always lead to a lot of smiles and laughter.
Faith was the cornerstone of her life. She belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery and frequently volunteered, especially after she retired. She did daily devotions, which included praying for anyone that she knew that needed prayer. There was always a list of names in her Bible that was updated regularly.
Evelyn was a very kind and giving person who had a deep love for angels, as evidenced by the décor at any of her homes over the years. It is fitting that such a special, kind person will now be an angel for all of her family and friends that survive her.
Preceding her in death were her husband Earl, her parents, eight brothers and sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Carlen Lovejoy, Bryan Lovejoy, Deanne (Mike) Gould and Nancy (Jerry) Stang; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as four siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation took place from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial took place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 N. Keller Avenue, Amery, WI 54001. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.