Eunice Alfreda Marie Clark, age 94, a resident of New Richmond, WI passed away on June 23, 2023.
Eunice was born on August 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in the New Richmond/Somerset area on a dairy farm. She attended Somerset High School. After WWII, Eunice met and married Lyle. At the beginning of their marriage, they lived on a small farm outside of Hudson where they raised goats and rabbits and they also worked together at the Conally Shoe Factory in Stillwater. While raising their boys, they lived in many small towns in western Wisconsin. After Lyle died in 1994, Eunice met Mike Mihna. They became close companions and eventually moved into a home together in Frederick where she stayed until she became ill in April 2022. Eunice then became a resident of the St. Croix County Health Center in New Richmond. Eunice loved to cook, both at home and at work as a dietary aide. She loved to garden, pick wild berries and asparagus with her sons, bake bread and rolls, and decorate her home. She also loved to dance, listen to old-time music, and play games with her family. Eunice had a great love for her pets. In her later years, Eunice especially adored her dog, Minnie. Eunice’s sense of humor, Christmas gag gifts, home cooked meals, and Irish Cream toasts will be greatly missed. Gezhundheit!
Preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Clark; parents, Richard (Estelle) Kiekhofer; special companion, Mike Mihna; and by many aunts and uncles.
Survived by her two sons, Erroll Clark (Susan Johnson), Jeff (Linda) Clark; grandchildren, Alison Clark, Stacey (Dave) Burmeister, Bridget (James) Stoeklin, Angie (Lonny) Nelson; honorary grandchildren, Tim, Troy and Todd Johnson; great-grandchildren, Connor and Brooklyn Stoeklin, Jace Nelson; honorary great-grandchildren, Payton, Tate, Lane, Sophie, Liam, Zosia and Carter Johnson; and by special cousin, Peggy Raymond.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Siren (visitation from 10:00 AM -11:30 AM) with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
