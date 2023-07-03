Eunice Alfreda Marie Clark

Eunice Alfreda Marie Clark, age 94, a resident of New Richmond, WI passed away on June 23, 2023.

Eunice was born on August 28, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in the New Richmond/Somerset area on a dairy farm. She attended Somerset High School. After WWII, Eunice met and married Lyle. At the beginning of their marriage, they lived on a small farm outside of Hudson where they raised goats and rabbits and they also worked together at the Conally Shoe Factory in Stillwater. While raising their boys, they lived in many small towns in western Wisconsin. After Lyle died in 1994, Eunice met Mike Mihna. They became close companions and eventually moved into a home together in Frederick where she stayed until she became ill in April 2022. Eunice then became a resident of the St. Croix County Health Center in New Richmond. Eunice loved to cook, both at home and at work as a dietary aide. She loved to garden, pick wild berries and asparagus with her sons, bake bread and rolls, and decorate her home. She also loved to dance, listen to old-time music, and play games with her family. Eunice had a great love for her pets. In her later years, Eunice especially adored her dog, Minnie. Eunice’s sense of humor, Christmas gag gifts, home cooked meals, and Irish Cream toasts will be greatly missed. Gezhundheit!

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.