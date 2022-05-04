Eugene “Gene” Ogden Elden, age 78 of St. Croix Falls, WI passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Gene was born on September 14, 1943 to Ogden and Rosella (Olson) Elden in Amery, WI. (Most would know him by his many nicknames he had “Lil Hub”, “Sonny”, “Papa Geno”and“Mean Gene”). He grew up in Range, WI and graduated from Amery class of 1961. On May 29, 1965 he was united in marriage to Linda Franko at Elim Lutheran Church, Range. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Becky. Gene began his career in Taylors Falls at Interstate Body Shop and in 1972 he started at Polar Chevrolet in White Bear Lake, MN, all as an auto body refinishing technician, retiring in 2003. Gene’s attention to detail and quality of work earned him the honor of being named a GM Master Technician, which brought him much pride.
Gene enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, rooting for his favorite Green Bay Packers, watching old westerns, doing jigsaw puzzles and coloring. Christmas was his favorite. He loved celebrating Jesus’ birth, decorating the tree, looking at the twinkling lights and everything else that the season brings. He was always tinkering in the garage. If you asked his grandchildren, Papa Geno could fix anything. He will be dearly missed by many.
Gene is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Lisa and Becky (Todd) Anderson; grandchildren, Hope and Trey Anderson; sisters, Iris Mara and Joyce Riley; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Ogden and Rosella and many dear fishing and hunting buddies.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
