Eugene (Gene) Arthur Schuna, age 85, of Clear Lake, WI passed into the loving hands of our Lord early Monday morning, August 1, 2022, at Amery Hospital & Clinic. Gene was born in rural Clear Lake on May 8, 1937, to Arthur and Ruby (Riley) Schuna. He was the eldest of six children. Gene was baptized and confirmed at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956. After graduation Gene went to work for Land O’ Lakes, then known as Farmer’s Cooperative Creamery. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served with distinction. During his time in the Army, he made lifelong friendships that continued into retirement. Gene looked forward to the get togethers with his Army Buddies over the years. Gene married Beverly Ann Larson on July 6, 1963, at the Free Methodist Church in Barron, WI. Together Gene and Bev had three sons and one daughter. They attended East Lincoln Alliance Church where Gene was active for many years where he was part of building the current building and where he served as the Board Secretary, and as a trustee. On May 7, 1999 Gene retired from working at Land O’ Lakes after 42 years. In retirement Gene enjoyed attending Clear Lake Township meetings and being part of the zoning team. He enjoyed driving the countryside and seeing the sights.
He is preceded in death by his son Bruce Schuna, mother and father Ruby and Arthur Schuna, mother and fathers in-law Laverne and Cliff Larson, brothers Dale Schuna and Keith Schuna, and sisters-in-law Mary Schuna, and Cher Steiner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.