Amery resident Eugene Fall, 89, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home on February 9, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Gene was born in Vance Creek Township on August 25, 1932, to Aniela and Elias Fall. He attended grade school at Jones Creek School and graduated from Clayton High School in 1950.
In adulthood, Gene farmed with his parents, then attended the University of Wisconsin–River Falls and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Stout with a Master’s degree in guidance and counseling. He spent his career as an educator and counselor, and retired from Pierce County Human Services in 1998.
Gene was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in rural Clayton, active in the choir and a musician in his own right who loved to play guitar and perform folk music. His faith in God and his belief in living one’s life according to Christ’s teachings, in showing kindness to strangers and love and generosity to those in need, guided him throughout his years.
Gene is survived by his wife RoyAnn of 56 years, his three sons, Daniel (Jennifer), Mark, and Gregory (Annamay), grandsons Calvin, Jake, Luke, Avery, Eli, and Elias, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clement Fall, sister-in-law MaryAnn (Krecker) Fall, brother-in-law George Dennis, and sister Sophie (Fall) Dennis.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton, WI. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial took place at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. For memorials, the family prefers that financial donations be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 523 1st St., Clayton, WI, 54004. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
