Erma M. Johnson, age 95 of Amery, WI, formerly of Clear Lake, WI passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the River Bend Assisted Living in Amery where she had been a resident since 2011.
Erma Mabel Johnson was born on November 11, 1927 in Black Brook Township, WI, the daughter of Morris and Mabel (Selvig) Hagen. She grew up in the Amery area and graduated from High School there in 1945. On June 29, 1947, Erma was married to Howard A. Johnson at East Immanuel Lutheran Church and were together for 66 years. They made their home in Clear Lake where they owned and operated a milk route. In 1948 they moved to Brainerd, MN and purchased a Hertz Rent a Car and taxi cab service. In 1953 they returned to Clear Lake to dairy farming and raised five children, Arlie, Richard, Kevin, Joy, and Brian. In 1979 they retired to hobby farming and in 1988 moved to the Village of Clear Lake. In her spare time, Erma enjoyed camping, cooking, sewing and collecting buttons. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Erma was also an active member of Moe Lutheran Church and the Clear Lake VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She preceded in death by her husband, Howard Johnson; son, Richard Johnson; her parents, Morris and Mabel Hagen; and brothers, Vernon and Marvin Hagen.
Erma is survived by Sons and Daughter, Arlie (Magdalena) Johnson - Webster, WI, Kevin (Linda) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI, Joy (Jim) Langteau - Abbotsford, WI, Brian (Wendy) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI; 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; and Many Relatives, Family and Friends.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11 am, at Moe Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant Music - Beverly Moll. Casket Bearers - Andy Johnson, Nels Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Gary Bruce, James VanderZanden, Troy Wagner. Interment - Moe Lutheran Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI. Visitation - Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10 - 11am at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake handled the arrangements.
