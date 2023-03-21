Emily Christine Kuhn

Emily Christine Kuhn, age 24 of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home from a pulmonary embolism on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Emily was born on March 16, 1998 to Dondi Kuhn and Tim Kuhn in St. Paul, Minnesota. Emily attended Amery Schools and graduated in 2016. After graduation she worked at a day care for a short time in Clear Lake, WI. Emily always dreamed of becoming a chef and was able to take some cooking classes in Minneapolis, MN, however that dream was discovered to be outside of her reach. Emily studied to become a Certified Medical Assistant and worked full time while putting herself through school. She was employed by Hudson Physicians. Emily’s greatest passion was animals. She was quick to rescue anything on four legs but loved dogs the most. She treated all her animals like one of her children. She had such a big heart and all her animals were from a rescue or shelter. Emily is survived by her mother and father, Dondi Kuhn and Tim Kuhn; her sister, Brianna Usher (Alex); nephews, Noah and Remy; brother, Adam Boatman; her cousin and best friend, Jami Sorensen and her beloved LuLu and Ollie as well as many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Emily’s Life will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.