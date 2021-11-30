Elsie May Johnson, age 100, of Johnstown, Wisconsin died on November 18, 2021 at her son's home in rural Edgerton, WI. She was born on January 25, 1921 in Beaver Township, Polk County, WI, the daughter of Lars Peter Peterson and Helga Seraphia (Anderson) Peterson. She attended Beaver School in Polk County where she grew up. Elsie taught Sunday School during her high school years and graduated from Amery High School.
Elsie married Donald W. Johnson on October 16, 1943 in Polk County. They farmed near Rice Lake and later moved to Northern Illinois where Don managed farms at Bartlett, IL and Harvard, IL. In 1957, Don and Elsie purchased a farm in Johnstown, Wisconsin where Elsie continued to make her home. Elsie relied on her faith and personal relationship with Jesus Christ to help her husband manage the farm and raise their six sons. She was the beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother as well as aunt and great aunt for many generations. Her wit, wisdom and loving kindness was shared with family and friends throughout her life. She had been a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Elsie Johnson is survived by her six sons: Lynn (Lois), Luther (Lori), David (Nancy), Mark (DeEtta), Scott (Jill), Noel (Kris); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Johnson on April 10, 2004. Her parents, two sisters, Mathilda and Marie, and four brothers, Lawrence, Melvin, Fred and Clarence also preceded her in death.
Funeral services were held 11 am. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Elim Lutheran Church, Range, WI with a visitation on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery, WI from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in the Elim Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
