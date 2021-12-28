Ellsworth Lawrence Johnson, age 89, of Amery, WI, died peacefully in his home on December 22, 2021.
Ellsworth Lawrence Johnson was born on March 20, 1932, in Turtle Lake, WI to Dora and Elmer Johnson. He attended high school in Balsam Lake where he graduated in 1950. In 1953 he was drafted into the Army where he served in Fort Carson Colorado. Following his service, he farmed the homestead with his parents until he met the love of his life, Arlene Walker of Amery, WI. They were united in marriage in the state of South Dakota on May 2nd, 1966. Over the next 55 years, they built a wonderful life together based on love and hard work with their children, Barb, Gerald, Brian, and Nancy. While working full time, he also farmed 50 head of dairy cattle for 7 years. From there, the family moved into the motel business that he and Arlene owned and ran for 3 years. After leaving the motel business, Ellsworth spent the rest of his career working for Brandtjen & Kluge building printing presses.
In his spare time he could be found working his beef cattle, refinishing and building furniture, and helping anyone who needed it. Some of his favorite hobbies and biggest accomplishments were building his own house and helping his children build theirs, woodworking, building and refinishing furniture and spending time with his family. Ellsworth was described as a loving, hard- working, laid back, kind, and gentle man. He had a stellar sense of right and wrong and believed in paying his own way in life. He never dwelled on the past and did not hold a grudge. His family and friends will forever miss his love and compassion that he showed to everyone he met and the way he treated those around him like family.
Ellsworth is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Yetter; parents, Elmer and Dora Johnson, and his sister, Evelyn Amonett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Arlene Johnson’ children, Barb (Gary) Roth, Gerald Walker, Brian (Tanya) Johnson, and Nancy’s husband, Chuck Yetter; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Deronda Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service, a meal will be proved. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.