Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Nihiser was born November 22nd, 1965, to Edward and Sandra Nihiser. She grew up the oldest of seven sisters on the family farm in Wanderoos,WI. Growing up, Liz had a talent and love for training horses and teaching her sisters to ride. She and her horse Sparky competed in many rodeos and shows. She was involved in 4H, gymnastics, dance and FFA. She attended elementary school in West Bend, WI and then Amery. Liz had a passion for learning new things, working hard and spending time celebrating with family.
In 1983 she welcomed daughter Hope followed by Joshua (1988), Sarah (1991), and Matthew (1992).
Her adventurous and ambitious spirit led her to acquire many skills and talents throughout her life. One of her favorites included gardening and planting which led her to become a master gardener. Whether it was flowers or vegetables, Liz loved it. Liz then enjoyed sharing her knowledge and produce with others. There was not a tool or engine that Liz could not fix. She had a natural ability to take care of the animals that crossed paths with her, from her horses to dogs, chickens and turkeys. Her talent and ability to work with her hands carried over into art work and baking. Her family will miss her latest stories and her cheesecake that accompanied her to every family gathering.
While her children and grandchildren brought her great joy and happiness and she found success and peace in her many skills and hobbies, her biggest challenge in life was her sobriety. Her success in sobriety is through the grace of God and her faith, the support and love of her fiancé Scott and her family, and her determination. She would have happily listened to your journey and encouraged you in your walk with sobriety.
Liz was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and bravely fought this battle with a positive and cheerful attitude. She and Scott embraced each day and were thankful for all that God provided. In April of 2023 her cancer returned, and she passed away May 5th.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Philip Wears, Evelyn Jackelen, Charles Jackelen; her paternal grandparents Lloyd and Doris Nihiser; her son Joshua Heling; and her brother-in-law Damon Nesselrodt.
Liz is survived by her fiancé Scott Hanson, her children Hope (Josh) Trepanier, Sarah (Andy), and Matthew Heling, Clayton Hanson (Maria), Cullen Hanson (Carley), Marley Hoefs (Aaron), and Hans Hanson (Karn), her parents Edward and Sandi Nihiser, sisters Laurie Nihiser, Becky Nihiser, Jennifer (Jim) Leary, Katie (Brad) Matter, Annie (Ryan) Braaten and Maggie (Terry) Nihiser-Lambert; and grandchildren Austin DeBoer, Dehlia Jordan, Autumn Jordan, Madison Heling, Brock Trepanier, Emma Trepanier, Tyson Trepanier, Daniel Hanson, Beverly Hanson, Charlie Hanson, Eleanor Hanson, Callahan Hanson, Coral Hanson, Clary Hanson, Cael Hanson, Kenny Hoefs, Scott Hoefs, Kirsten Hanson, Magnus Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. There will be a visitation at the church for the hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will take place at a later date at St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Stanton. You may sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery has been entrusted with assisting the family.
