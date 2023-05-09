Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Nihiser

Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Nihiser was born November 22nd, 1965, to Edward and Sandra Nihiser. She grew up the oldest of seven sisters on the family farm in Wanderoos,WI. Growing up, Liz had a talent and love for training horses and teaching her sisters to ride. She and her horse Sparky competed in many rodeos and shows. She was involved in 4H, gymnastics, dance and FFA. She attended elementary school in West Bend, WI and then Amery. Liz had a passion for learning new things, working hard and spending time celebrating with family.

In 1983 she welcomed daughter Hope followed by Joshua (1988), Sarah (1991), and Matthew (1992).

