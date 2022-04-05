Elizabeth “Beth” Marion Sorensen, age 98 of Amery, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery. Beth was born on April 8, 1923 in Inkster, North Dakota to Myron and Alice (Ball) Becker. She attended and graduated from Inkster School. Beth was united in marriage to Henry “Hank” Peterson during World War II, and the couple made their home in Battle Creek, Michigan. They later moved to Mendota Heights, MN where Beth took a job as an underwriter with the Veterans Administration Insurance Department. Hank passed away in June of 1974, and Beth continued to work and live in Mendota Heights. She was later united in marriage to John Sorensen on September 16, 1989 and the couple moved to Amery and built a home in Pondhurst. John passed away in December of 2001. After John’s passing, Beth continued to live in Pondhurst until moving to Riverbend Assisted Living. Beth enjoyed reading, listening to music, gardening-especially her roses, traveling and loved Ireland. Beth was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry O. “Hank” Peterson; husband, John M. Sorensen; brother, Johnny Becker and step grandchild, Carl Sorensen. She is survived by her step sons, Dan (Cathy) Sorensen, Joel (Mary) Sorensen, Jeff (Cathy) Sorensen; step daughter, Suzanne (Dave) VanCleve; four step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren; niece Lynda (Ray) Torres as well as other loving family and friends. A funeral service for Beth will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Interment will take place at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery. Beth’s family would like to thank the staff of Riverbend and Adoray for all their love and care.
