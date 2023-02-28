Edwin Sievert Nelson Sr., 78, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023
Edwin was born to Edwin and Lillian (Rogers) Nelson at the farm in Clam Falls on October 31, 1944
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
He spent his life growing up in Clam Falls. He graduated Frederic Public Schools in 1963. He married the love of his life, Linda Diane Johnson, on August 6, 1966, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Frederic. Together they raised 3 children.
Edwin had a few different jobs over the years, but his favorite was the International Barbershop in Dinkytown where he cut hair for 50 years.
Edwin loved his time spent at the farm, and deer hunting with his son Brian and his mom Lil. He also loved sitting under the trees at Shell Lake. Edwin was a kind man with a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and always had a great story to tell. He was simply the best.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda, his children Edwin Jr (Kim), Brian (Alyce Bader), Debra (Travis) VanHecke. Grandchildren Kara, Gena, Lillian, Addison, Samantha, Joe, Ally and Kaylee. His Brother John (JoAnn) Nelson, Sister-in-Law Edith Honnef, and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Lillian, Stepfather, Gothard Early and his Siblings, Dorothy Rylander & Donald Honnef.
Services will take place on: March 4th, 2023, at Clam Falls Lutheran Church - 3380 65th St, Frederic, WI at 11:00 AM - Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. There will be a Visitation Friday March 3rd, 2023, at the Rowe Funeral Home, 101 Cedar Street, Frederic, WI from 4-6 PM.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715-472-2444.
