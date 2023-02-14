Edwin D. Bernstein, age 81 of Clayton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023 in Amery, Wisconsin. Ed was born March 18, 1941 and raised in the country on the family farm. He married and moved to Somerset, Wisconsin where he and wife Gloria raised their two daughters. He loved the outdoors and all things John Deere. He was an avid outdoorsman and was hunting, trapping and fishing throughout his life. He worked in law enforcement for the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Ed also enjoyed volunteering his time at the local food shelves. Ed is survived by daughters, Barbara Bernstein (Doug Edman) and Deborah Nielsen (Todd) and sister Karen Bernstein Liebsch (George). Ed was preceded in death by parents, Edwin W. and Astrid M. Bernstein and loving wife Gloria.
Funeral services took place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI. A visitation was held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Clayton Cemetery at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
