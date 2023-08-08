Edward Harrison Nihiser, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Edward was born to Lloyd and Doris Nihiser on November 6, 1942 in Eureka. Edward grew up on the family farm in Wanderoos with his five sisters, Janice (Bob) Carlson, Betty Jo (Jim) Stream, Julie (Sid) Soderholm, Geri Holland, and Becky (Keith) Luehman. When he wasn’t helping on the farm, Eddie could be found working with and riding his horses.
As a high school student, Edward participated in FFA and wrestled for the high school team, making it to state twice. After graduating from Amery High School in 1961, he immediately joined the United States Navy. He served on the USS Kenneth D. Bailey as a 2nd Class Radarman, stationed out of Mayport, Florida until he was discharged in 1965.
On November 7th, 1964 Edward married his high school sweetheart Sandra Wears and they had 7 daughters, Elizabeth Nihiser (Scott Hanson), Laura Nihiser, Rebekah Ingram (Damon Nesselrodt), Jennifer (Jim) Leary, Katherine (Brad) Matter, Anna (Ryan) Braaten, and Margaret (Terry) Lambert Nihiser.
After their marriage, Ed and Sandi returned to Wisconsin. His time and success in the Navy helped Ed discover his love for learning. He went to college graduating with a teaching degree from UW-Stout. He went on to teach in Mequon and at New Richmond High School. Edward never gave up farming and continued to work with his father until 1976 when he and Sandi purchased the farm in Wanderoos, where they farmed until he retired.
Edward loved the large family gatherings at the farm, giving his girls, and then his grandchildren tractor rides. He enjoyed working with his hands, welding and woodwork, creating stuff for his family and the farm. Ed always had a song to sing, and a story to share. If you were willing to learn he would teach you everything that he knew.
Edward is preceded in death by his mother Doris, father Lloyd, and daughter Elizabeth, and grandson Joshua. He is survived by his wife Sandi, 6 of his daughters, 20 grandchildren, Hope (Josh) Trepanier, Sarah (Andy) Heling, Matthew Heling, J.P. (Manda) Leary, Jeremiah Leary, Justin (Erica) Leary, Jacob Leary, Ashley Matter, Victoria (Zach) Lise, Harrison (Becky) Matter, Madi Matter, Olivia Braaten, Abby Braaten, Libby Braaten, Emily Braaten, Evelyn Braaten, Allie (Jake) Leseman, Edward Nihiser, Cora Lambert Nihiser, Riley Lambert Nihiser, and 11 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Tuesday, August 8th from 5 to 7pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A funeral service will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery on Wednesday, August 9th at 11am with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Following services, interment will be at St. Bridget's Catholic Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
