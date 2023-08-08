Edward Harrison Nihiser

Edward Harrison Nihiser, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Edward was born to Lloyd and Doris Nihiser on November 6, 1942 in Eureka. Edward grew up on the family farm in Wanderoos with his five sisters, Janice (Bob) Carlson, Betty Jo (Jim) Stream, Julie (Sid) Soderholm, Geri Holland, and Becky (Keith) Luehman. When he wasn’t helping on the farm, Eddie could be found working with and riding his horses. 

As a high school student, Edward participated in FFA and wrestled for the high school team, making it to state twice. After graduating from Amery High School in 1961, he immediately joined the United States Navy. He served on the USS Kenneth D. Bailey as a 2nd Class Radarman, stationed out of Mayport, Florida until he was discharged in 1965.  

