Edward Allen Monette was born on January 11, 1935 in Pittsville, Wisconsin to his parents Edward Oliver Monette and Evelyn (Sias) Monette. His siblings are Ronald Monette of Clayton, Wisconsin; Beverly Milbrath of Stillwater, Minnesota and Larry Monette of Bryant, Arkansas.
Ed attended grade school in Pittsville, Wisconsin and later in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. He attended Junior High in St. Paul and at Monroe High School. The Monette family moved to New Richmond in 1950 and occupied the “Sias Farm”.
Ed graduated from New Richmond High School in 1953 where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. After his high school days there was much softball, golf, bowling, hunting, and of course fishing. He served for eight years with the Army/National Guard as a Medic.
On November 3, 1962, Ed married Sharon (Gilbertson) of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The couple met while both worked at Doughboy in New Richmond. They made their residence at West 8th Street in New Richmond until 1973 when they moved to Lake Wapogasset in Amery. Ed would mention that he “couldn’t have had a better Father-in-law”. He loved the Gilbertson family as his own. Michael Allen, James Edward, and Michele Ann were born to Sharon and Ed.
In 1971, Ed would help form St. Croix Press on some farm land south of New Richmond, Wisconsin, along with original owners Al Howard, Glen Marlett, and John Wahlquist. Ed was the last remaining original owner until his death on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery. Ed often remarked about the good people he worked with over the 50+ years at St. Croix Press. It was truly family. Many times he expressed his gratitude for the fine care he received at Riverbend.
Ed and Sharon were both “dog people” and if one visited with Ed in the last year or so you probably heard a story about “Tracy” a remarkable German Shepherd who was Sharon’s constant companion and ears during her years of deafness. Or you would hear of his visit to see “Bear”, Mike’s 125# Black Lab. Ed was famous (or infamous) for his story telling acumen. He was the ultimate “Fish Story” afficianado! He and his brother Ron spent hours re-telling stories. They were not only brothers but also best friends.
Ed was an avid Packer, Brewer, Badger fan. Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and “Outlaw Country” would have been on his preferred “play list”. John Wayne in his movie role as Rooster Cogburn was his role model!
He is survived by his son, Michael Monette, his son James Monette (Anne), and his daughter Michele Fahl (Monette) as well as his Grand-children, Marc Monette, Aimee Stauber (John), Jennifer Lee (Luke), Stephen Monette (Kysa), Matthew Monette, Elizabeth Monette, Laken Fahl (Mike Malean), and Bailey Fahl and his Great-grandchildren, Oliver Stauber, Levi Stauber, Preston Monette, Alice Lee, Mary Lee, Julia Lee, Ida Lee, Caden Malean and Everett Monette.
He is also survived by brothers, Ronald and Larry Monette; sister Beverly Milbrath; nephews Robert, Ed J and Jeff Monette; niece Kim Monette; his Brother-in-law Gordy Gilbertson and sister-in-law Julie (Brad) Poye and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Amery with Loren Teig officiating. A private family burial service will take place at Moe Lutheran Cemetery.
Donations from Memorial gifts will be used to gift Trinity Lutheran and Moe Lutheran and other charities Ed supported.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.