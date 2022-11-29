Edna Henrietta Henrikson (Elden) passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 103.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Karen) Henrikson; daughters Diane (Vern) Peterson, Shirley Rosenbush, Janice (Oliver) Aune, Nancy (Geoff) Timm, Lynnette (Paul) Lindholm; daughter-in-law Virginia Henrikson; grandchildren, Debra, Michelle, Howie, Craig, Dawn, Phil, Dan, Dave, Christine, Jill, Jon, Jenny, Chris, Mary, Scott and Brooke and 2 generations of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, son Paul, son-in-law John Rosenbush, grandsons Jeff Aune and Ben Jonns, her parents, Odin and Jennie Elden and 8 brothers and sisters.
Edna was born in Garfield Township near Amery, Wisconsin on August 30, 1919. She grew up on the family farm. She was baptized and confirmed at Deronda Lutheran Church and attended Deronda School. Edna met her future husband, Carl, at a barn dance. They married on June 27, 1937. While raising their family, they owned and operated The Little Falls Store. She was a very good cook and her sweet rolls were the best. Edna was active in the Little Falls Lutheran Church contributing hundreds of quilt tops. She also crafted beautiful quilts for family and friends. In her later years, Edna moved from Little Falls to rural Clear Lake, Wisconsin. She lived there with Jan and O. J. Aune for sixteen years until her passing.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Little Falls Lutheran Church in rural Amery, Wisconsin. A visitation was held at the church one hour before the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
