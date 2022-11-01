Edgar James Stesniak

September 20, 1954 – October 26, 2022
Ed Stesniak, 68, of Clayton, WI, passed away at home on October 26, 2022, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
Ed grew up and worked on the family dairy farm in Clayton. He graduated from Clayton High School where he was class president and played football, winning awards for Best Tackler and Most Valuable Player.
Ed earned Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Minnesota, Institute of Technology in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Architectural Engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE). He was employed as an Engineer at both Donaldson Company and Andersen Corporation. He was awarded three US patents. He was a lifelong farmer, scholar and inventor. Ed was a pilot and owned a private airplane. He traveled throughout the world, collected and restored classic cars and was a gun enthusiast. He was a mentor, whose knowledge and advice were sought out by others.
Ed was a beautiful person who was gifted with a sense of humor, adventure and humility. He was kind, humble, patient and generous. Ed is greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by parents Edgar and Esther and brother Fred. He is survived by brothers Henry and John and sisters Gerri, Katy, Micki and Rosemary.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Turtle Lake, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at the St. Ann Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
