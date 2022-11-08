Earl Emery Langlois II passed away at the age of sixty-six on October 24th, 2022 at his home in Clayton, WI. He is survived by his mother Penny Wise Langlois (Dr. Philip Jacobs), wife Sally (née Small), son Patrick (Stephanie), daughter Nyssa, and grandchildren Atlas, Levi, Anna, Amos, Elizabeth, and Rebekah. He is further survived by his four brothers, six sisters, and twenty-nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Emery Langlois and his step-father Thomas R. Bowler.
Earl was born in Detroit, MI on November 13th, 1955. He was raised in Detroit and Mancelona, MI, and graduated at age seventeen to join the US Army. He worked for thirty years as a union plumber and member of UA Plumbers Local 15 in Minneapolis, MN before retiring in 2019.
Earl was known as a man of many talents—there was nothing he couldn’t build, fix, grow, or cook. He used his construction skills to transform the farmhouse he and Sally bought in 1994 into the home they envisioned it could be. His talents thrived in both the garden and the kitchen, helping him to experiment with wildly different ethnic cuisines and always deliver delicious meals. Earl was particularly well-known for his appreciation for an excellent martini and his eclectic, funky taste in music.
Earl had an incredible love of nature—his happiest times were always spent outdoors. There was no place Earl preferred to be more than at home surrounded by the sounds of birdsong, spring peepers, and the wind in the trees—reminding him of his connection to all the mysteries and miracles of life.
A gathering of remembrance will be held for Earl on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 11:00am at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the gathering of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 89.3 The Current, Seed Savers Exchange, and The Minneapolis Plumbers Joint Journeyman and Apprenticeship Training Trust Fund in Earl’s memory.
