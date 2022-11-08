Earl Emery Langlois II

Earl Emery Langlois II passed away at the age of sixty-six on October 24th, 2022 at his home in Clayton, WI. He is survived by his mother Penny Wise Langlois (Dr. Philip Jacobs), wife Sally (née Small), son Patrick (Stephanie), daughter Nyssa, and grandchildren Atlas, Levi, Anna, Amos, Elizabeth, and Rebekah. He is further survived by his four brothers, six sisters, and twenty-nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Emery Langlois and his step-father Thomas R. Bowler.

Earl was born in Detroit, MI on November 13th, 1955. He was raised in Detroit and Mancelona, MI, and graduated at age seventeen to join the US Army. He worked for thirty years as a union plumber and member of UA Plumbers Local 15 in Minneapolis, MN before retiring in 2019.

