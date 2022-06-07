Dustin Stitt, age 21 of Deer Park, WI passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Deer Park. Dustin was born on August 24, 2000 in Woodbury, MN to Crystal Stitt. Dustin enjoyed working on computers and playing his PlayStation. He liked designing things on the computer and also liked writing stories about real life and fantasy. Dustin enjoyed cooking and loved to spend time with his cousins, playing with them and just hanging out watching movies or playing on the PlayStation. He loved animals and helping take care of them. Dustin enjoyed spending time with his Uncle Tony and Aunt Heather, going to fairs, shopping, or just helping out at the shop. Dustin had a big heart and loved helping people when he was able to, but most of all, he loved his family. Dustin will remain in the hearts of his parents, Crystal Stitt and Amanda Baker; grandparents, Sherri and Richard Platson and Edward Stitt; his daughter, Liliana Humphress; his siblings, Aireanna, Dominique, Anita, and Mauricio Moore; his Uncle Tony, Aunt Heather, and cousins, Patrick, Lillyan and beloved Elizabeth Pommerening; his Uncle Hank and Aunt Kathy Pommerening and many other loving family and friends. A private Celebration of Life for Dustin will be held by his family. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
