Dr. Orrin Nathan Arneson was born on July 14, 1928 to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Sagler) Arneson in DeSoto, WI. He passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 94 at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery, WI.
Orrin was in the Navy during World War II. After the war, he attended the University of Minnesota for Forestry. He then went to Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK where he received his FAA Aircraft and Engine Mechanic license. He was a line mechanic for two years at Wisconsin Central Airlines in Madison, WI. In 1951, he went to Marquette University in Michigan for pre-med and then attended four years at the University of Wisconsin Medical School where he got his doctorate of medicine. He graduated on June 15, 1956 and he then married Kristie (Leirmo) on June 16, 1956 in Ferryville, WI. He did his residency at Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan and started his general practice in July of 1957 at Amery Clinic until 1985 when he merged with Family Medical Clinic. They were blessed with four children Vicki, Duane, Yvonne and Gwen. Orrin loved flying his small personal plane, hunting elk in Idaho, deer hunting near Minong, fishing, camping and world traveling. He was active in the community, serving on the School board, Church council and serving many pancake breakfasts at the Amery airport. He was a proud veteran and volunteered for many events. He loved being a general practitioner doctor, and many family trips and events were scheduled around the over 1,400 babies that he delivered during his practice.
Orrin is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ardis Libke, brother-in-law Dr. Bob Libke, brother Neil Arneson, and sister-in-law Dianne Arneson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristie, daughter Vicki (Barry) Martin of Bloomington, MN; son Duane (Bobbi Volstad) Arneson of Pierson, FL; daughter Yvonne (Dennis) Darragh of Sebastian, FL; and daughter Gwen (Rick) Johannsen of Amery; and by four grandchildren, Adam (Anne) Martin, Tricia (Michael) Heagle, Alexandra (Micheal) Bell, Amanda Johannsen and three great grandchildren, Mila Heagle, Kira Heagle and Maci Bell.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Riverbend for their compassion, support and excellent care!
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery as well as the hour prior to the service at church. A private family interment with Military Honors will take place in July at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Center in Spooner, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials gratefully accepted to First Lutheran Church, Amery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
