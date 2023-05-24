Dr. Orrin Nathan Arneson

Dr. Orrin Nathan Arneson was born on July 14, 1928 to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Sagler) Arneson in DeSoto, WI. He passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 94 at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery, WI.

Orrin was in the Navy during World War II. After the war, he attended the University of Minnesota for Forestry. He then went to Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK where he received his FAA Aircraft and Engine Mechanic license. He was a line mechanic for two years at Wisconsin Central Airlines in Madison, WI. In 1951, he went to Marquette University in Michigan for pre-med and then attended four years at the University of Wisconsin Medical School where he got his doctorate of medicine. He graduated on June 15, 1956 and he then married Kristie (Leirmo) on June 16, 1956 in Ferryville, WI. He did his residency at Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan and started his general practice in July of 1957 at Amery Clinic until 1985 when he merged with Family Medical Clinic. They were blessed with four children Vicki, Duane, Yvonne and Gwen. Orrin loved flying his small personal plane, hunting elk in Idaho, deer hunting near Minong, fishing, camping and world traveling. He was active in the community, serving on the School board, Church council and serving many pancake breakfasts at the Amery airport. He was a proud veteran and volunteered for many events. He loved being a general practitioner doctor, and many family trips and events were scheduled around the over 1,400 babies that he delivered during his practice.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.