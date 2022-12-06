Douglas Gailen Borgerson, age 79 of Balsam Lake, formerly of Hammond, passed away December 1, 2022 at the Hammond Health Services Care Center. Doug was born on June 8, 1943 in Port Huron, MI, to Helmer and Emmeline (Griffey) Borgerson. He graduated with the Port Huron High School Class of 1961. Doug joined the U.S. Air Force after High School, serving until 1968 with the 305th Security Police Squadron. While serving, Doug was united in marriage to Joyce Squires on December 28, 1963 in Nottingham, England. The couple was blessed with two sons, Chris and Michael, and the family made their home in Hammond following Doug’s honorable discharge from the military.
Post Military service Doug owned two farms and served as a deputy with the St Croix County Sheriff’s Department; but the job he enjoyed the most was managing the Cenex Feed Mill in Roberts, WI. His vast knowledge, kindness and positive personality were displayed for others. Sadness struck the Borgerson family when Joyce passed away in 1993. Later, Doug would relocate to Balsam Lake and find companionship with his friend Crystal Bibeau. In retirement, Doug continued to work part-time in maintenance at the United Pioneer Home in Luck.
Doug held an unmistakable zest for life and loved spending time with his family and friends. He relished being outdoors; Doug enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, playing golf, riding his motorcycle, rebuilding older tractors into working condition and mowing his grass. He was fond of reading, with history books and suspense novels being his favorite. Doug was a Mason, former President of the Fox Creek Snowmobile Club, and a member of the Balsam Lake American Legion.
He will remain in the hearts of his friend and significant other, Crystal Bibeau; his sons, Chris Borgerson, and Mike (Michelle) Borgerson; Crystal’s children, Michelle Belisle, and Gary (Christy) Belisle; grandchildren, Paige (Steven) Pax, Brody Borgerson, Makaila (Clayton) Thompson, Carter Borgerson, Charli Borgerson Sheri (Aaron) Zbleski, Claire Belisle, and Alina Belisle; great-grandchildren, Blakely, Porter, and Collins Pax, Zoey and Jaxon Zbleski; his sister, Anne (Les) Waxon; sisters-in-law, Marcella Borgerson and Shirley Borgerson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; an infant child; his parents, Helmer and Emmeline; and brothers, Jim Borgerson and Orlan Borgerson.
A memorial service for Doug Borgerson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Georgetown Lutheran Church, 877 190th Ave/Co Rd G, Balsam Lake, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Military honors will be performed by the Balsam Lake American Legion. Interment will be at the Woodside Cemetery, Rush River Township.
