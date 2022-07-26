Douglas D. Kruger, age 91 of Clear Lake, WI died early on Saturday morning, July 23, 2022 at the Amery Hospital in Amery, WI.
Douglas Duane Kruger was born on December 22, 1930 in Clear Lake Township, WI the son of Kenneth & Mabel (Pittman) Kruger. He grew up in the Clear Lake area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949. Doug went on and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering before joining the US Navy in 1950. He was proud to serve on two navy flagships, the Battleship New Jersey and the Heavy Cruiser Newport News and was honorably discharged in 1952. He returned to Clear Lake that same year to farm with his father and together won both the area and state competition of the Wisconsin Grassland Farming Contest in 1953. On October 23, 1953, Doug married his childhood sweetheart Ardell “Dellie” Frankson and together they made their home in the Twin Cities. During this time, Doug worked for Prout TV Engineering & Communications for six years before spending the rest of his years employed at Bemis Packaging Service. He retired in 1986. Doug and Ardell moved back to Clear Lake in 1995 to build their new home and enjoyed retirement. During his life, Doug also enjoyed performing music and spent over 40 years playing the saxophone with various bands at halls and dinner clubs throughout the area. In later years his band consisted of himself, his wife Dellie, and his father Kenneth. Doug’s interest in electronics kept him busy with many projects including model train layouts and building keyboards from scratch. Doug was also active in the Clear Lake Community, American Legion, and a member of the United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.