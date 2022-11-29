Douglas Alan Elmer, son of Kenneth and Helen Elmer, was born in Amery, WI on October 1, 1955 and died peacefully at his home on November 22, 2022 at the age of 67.
Douglas was raised on the family farm near Clayton, WI and in spite of holding different jobs, was always still ever a farm boy. He attended Amery Schools and graduated high school in 1973. Douglas enjoyed wood working and tinkering, and also fishing at the Joel Flowage. He enjoyed many visits with friends and family, as well as spending time with his nephews Cyrus and Jesse, who are Nathan’s sons.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Elmer. He is survived by his Mother Helen Elmer, brother Lee (Debbie) Elmer, brother Tim Elmer, sister Laura (Mike) Martin-Elmer, brother Nathan (Amber) Elmer; his aunts Carol Van Heuklom, Myrna (Ted) Olson and Dorothy Johnson, along with nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He always had a fascination for antiques, and loved finding old treasures and sharing his excitement of what he found with others. We will always remember Douglas for his loving, helpful ways, and his infectious laugh.
Funeral services took place at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Apple River Community Church in Amery. A visitation was held the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
