Dorothy Rasmussen

Dorothy was born April 20, 1934 to John and Irene (Herrick) Holt, at her parent’s home in Minneapolis, MN. She was delivered by a certified midwife; attended by her aunt, Roma Harborn, of Marshfield, Wisconsin. Dorothy’s middle namesake came from this aunt.
On December 11, 1934, Dorothy’s mother wrote in her baby book: “Our baby is nearly 8 months old and is the dearest, sweetest little girl imaginable. She always has a ready smile whether at noon or midnight. She is a quiet, shy child with golden ringlets and blue eyes. She is a happy child and rather carefree.” Dorothy was the third of five children, “Richard”, Donna, Dorothy, “Bob”, and Peter. Dorothy and her siblings attended Pine Lake Elementary School and Dorothy graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, MN in 1953. After high school graduation, Dorothy moved to Minneapolis with a good friend. Dorothy found work at Northrup King, shared an apartment and later traveled together to Denver, Colorado, where they spent five months before returning to Minneapolis again. In December of 1956 Dorothy met Laverne Rasmussen of Amery, WI. They both loved to roller skate and enjoyed each other’s company right from the beginning of their friendship. They were married in August 1957 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. Laverne and Dorothy had two children, Wesley and Sheila, who both attended, and graduated from Amery schools. Their family farm was named “Green Knolls” by Laverne’s father, Ole Rasmussen who was of Danish descent. Laverne bought the family farm and stayed there until 1995 when they sold their prominent farm. The family was active in The Missionary Alliance Church, the Holstein Association, the 4-H Club and the Volga Homemakers Club. Dorothy and Laverne built their retirement home on 15 lovely acres of land adjoining the original homestead outside of Amery, WI. Both worked at Polaris in Osceola, WI, for a few years after retiring from farming. In 1996 Laverne was diagnosed with cancer. He died at the St. Croix Falls Hospital on April 12, 1997. Dorothy and the children stayed at his side at all times. Shortly after her husband’s death, Dorothy accepted a job at Walmart. She loved her work and the personnel loved her.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and two brothers.
Dorothy is survived by her son Wesley Rasmussen, daughter Sheila (Gregory), brother “Bob” Holt, three grandchildren, Amber, Jordan (Cassie), Carissa, and six great grandchildren (Madison, Taylor, Mira, Maximus, Breccan, and Liam), who were all so very special to her. There are also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Funeral service for Dorothy will be 2PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Journey Church in Amery. Visitation will be held on Friday October 1, 2021 from 5PM to 7PM at Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services and again on Saturday from 1PM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Little Falls Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
