Dorothy Ann Juhl

Dorothy Ann Juhl passed away peacefully with her children at her side, October 22, 2022. Dorothy, the youngest of 4 children, was born on July 12, 1930 to Florence (Huot) St. Michel and Victor St. Michel at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Crookston, MN.  Dorothy lived in Huot, MN with her family until she was 5 years old.  Her father, Victor St. Michel died in 1935.  In 1936, her mother Florence married Adrian Amiot.  Together, Adrian and Florence had a combined family of 9 children.  Dorothy now had 4 step-brothers, Louis, Victor, Patrick, Thomas, 1 step-sister, Henrietta, 2 brothers, Ralph, Francis, and 1 sister, Lucille.  

Dorothy’s family moved from Huot, MN to the Amiot farm in Kertsonville Township, Polk County, MN when she was 6 years old.  She went to the Prarie Flower 116 country school until 8th grade. After that, she was a boarder at Mt. St. Benedict High School throughout her high school years and graduated in 1948.  She earned the title of Miss Congeniality in her junior year of high school and was nicknamed “Bubbles”, which is still used today by her long time friends and family.  

