Dorothy Ann Juhl passed away peacefully with her children at her side, October 22, 2022. Dorothy, the youngest of 4 children, was born on July 12, 1930 to Florence (Huot) St. Michel and Victor St. Michel at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Crookston, MN. Dorothy lived in Huot, MN with her family until she was 5 years old. Her father, Victor St. Michel died in 1935. In 1936, her mother Florence married Adrian Amiot. Together, Adrian and Florence had a combined family of 9 children. Dorothy now had 4 step-brothers, Louis, Victor, Patrick, Thomas, 1 step-sister, Henrietta, 2 brothers, Ralph, Francis, and 1 sister, Lucille.
Dorothy’s family moved from Huot, MN to the Amiot farm in Kertsonville Township, Polk County, MN when she was 6 years old. She went to the Prarie Flower 116 country school until 8th grade. After that, she was a boarder at Mt. St. Benedict High School throughout her high school years and graduated in 1948. She earned the title of Miss Congeniality in her junior year of high school and was nicknamed “Bubbles”, which is still used today by her long time friends and family.
After graduation, Dorothy moved to Grand Forks, ND where she worked at Herbergers as Mr. Herberger’s secretary until 1950. She held many administrative jobs over the years until she officially retired in 1990. After retirement she and her husband, Joe Juhl, spent their winters in Arizona and California; returning in the spring to enjoy time in the Midwest.
Dorothy especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobby was embroidery work, playing cards, going on long walks, and entertaining family and friends in her earlier years.
Survivors include 3 children: Carolyn (Jon) Noah, Mary Kay (Mark) Wedel and Michael Gjesdahl; 3 grandsons: Chris (Carol) Polles, Mitchell Noah and Adam (Angie) Noah; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 step children: Joetta (Lanny) Barness, Cindy (Howard) Van Schoonhoven, Danny (Mary) Juhl and Peggy (Dave) Thompson; 4 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 am to 12 noon, with a lunch reception following at the church. If you wish, memorials may be made to Lakeview Home Care and Hospice, 5803 Neal Ave N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.