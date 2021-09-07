Doris Schaffer Utgard

Doris Schaffer Utgard age 88 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.  She retired from Hilliard Elementary, longtime volunteer at the Discovery Shop, and founding member of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church on Lytham Rd.  Doris was one of seven children.   Doris is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Russell; children, Louise (Richard) Konrath, Thomas (Cathy) Utgard, and Jane (John Cherney) Utgard; grandchildren, Gretchen (Andrew) Berg, Mariah (Daniel Blanchard) Konrath, Patrick Konrath, Judson Utgard and Nicholas Utgard; sisters, Goldie Meyer and Peggy Prinz.  A memorial service will be held for Doris at 1 p.m.  on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd. followed by visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Discovery Shop  https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/more-ways-to-give/discovery-shops-national/ohio-discovery-shops/columbus-franklin.html  Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to share a special memory.

