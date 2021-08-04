Donna Mae Pelc of Amery, WI was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 28, 2021, at age 77.
She was born to the late Elizabeth and Donald Olsen on June 2, 1944. After graduating from Shiocton high school, Donna worked as a telephone operator when she met her husband, Richard Pelc. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael Pelc of Amery, and his wife Joan Prissel and her daughter Michelle (Missy) Tremont and her husband Geoffrey of Narragansett, RI. She was the grandmother of Madeline and Emma Tremont. She was the sister of Verna Herrick of Appleton, WI. Her sisters, Rose Schreiter and Joyce Goffin, predeceased her. She has numerous nieces and nephews.
While living in Oelwein, Iowa, Donna was instrumental in implementing sustainable practices within the town. With her actions and advocacy in local and state government, Donna initiated a campaign to clean river pollution. Because of her dedication, future generations have been able to enjoy a beautiful, clean waterway.
Donna was a resident of Amery since 1972. She took an active leadership position in the community and became the first woman chair of the Fall Festival. She was instrumental in fundraising for the Amery High School Band trip to Washington, DC in 1980. While her children were in high school, her home was a gathering place of neighborhood kids and friends, where there were cards games, swimming, and overnight blizzard parties. She was steadfast in her support of her daughter’s cheerleading and acting, attending every event with enthusiasm.
Once her children left home, Donna filled her time with gardening, playing bridge, buying and selling antiques, and traveling west to the mountains with her family.
Later in life, surrounded by her pets, Donna made anyone in her home feel like family. From the comfort of her recliner and a crisp Mountain Dew in hand, Donna would regale stories and experiences about her life and fill the room with laughter.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to ASPCA in her memory. https://www.aspca.org/
