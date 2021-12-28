Donna Mae Hunt (Abel), age 61 of Amery, WI passed away on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Donna Mae Hunt (Abel) was born September 7th, 1960 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Walter and Carolyn (Piltz) Abel. In her early years, she grew up on a farm South of Welcome, MN where she worked hard and developed her love of animals. Donna received her education at Welcome High School and graduated in 1979. She then attended Rochester Community and Technical College earning her Certificate in Child Care and Development. In 2004, Donna was married to William A. Hunt and they made their home in Farmington, MN . Together they had one son, Tyler, and later divorced. Over the years, Donna worked with mentally and physically handicapped individuals in various positions, including most recently driving for Endeavors in Balsam Lake, WI. She moved to Amery, WI in 2007 and enjoyed her days raising her son Tyler, spending time with friends and taking walks with her dog Jasmine.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Carolyn Abel; and many Aunts and Uncles. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Tyler Hunt - River Falls, WI; former spouse, Bill Hunt - Amery, WI; brother, Greg (Mary) Abel - Fairmont, MN; foster brother, Boyd (Cindy) Schuler of Charleston, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at a later date. Blessed be her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.