Donna L. Arcand, age 88, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 surrounded by family at her home.
Donna was born on December 22, 1933 in St. Paul Park, Minnesota to parents Axel and Olga Bloomquist. She grew up in a rural homestead as one of four children. After graduating high school, Donna lived with her aunt in St. Paul and worked at First National Trust Company until she met the love of her life, Melvin, at the Lake Elmo VFW dance hall. They were married on August 1, 1953 and raised a family of seven children. While raising her family, Donna was the epitome of a homemaker; she was an excellent cook, seamstress, knitter, quilter, and gardener. She was known for welcoming and feeding any visitor to her home. Donna’s legacy will live on in through not only the memories but the many quilts, mittens, and baptismal gowns she made for her family – along with the lessons in cribbage, 500, and dill pickle canning.
Melvin and Donna were married for 68 years, 2 months shy of their 69-year anniversary. Within their first few years of marriage, they moved to Wisconsin and bought a farm where the lessons of hard-work and ambition were instilled in their children. Together, they enjoyed visiting friends far and wide, gathering with neighbors for card parties, and wintering in Florida for 26 years. They attended many wedding dances and loved sharing a polka or a waltz. They were truly life-long soulmates.
Donna took great pride in her children, grandchildren (25) and great-grandchildren (42 and growing). They will remember her for her devout faith, her patience, her unconditional love, her kindness towards everyone, her wisdom, and her wit.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings. She is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Melvin; Anthony of northern Wisconsin; Cecelia Lutz (Ray) of Clear Lake, WI; Russ (Debbie) of Clear Lake, WI; Peter (Janet) of Clear Lake, WI; John (Sandy) of Clear Lake, WI (Arcand Family Farm); Sue Emerson (Tim) of Fort Collins, CO; Rita Greshik (Keith) of Cochrane, WI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation was held on Sunday, June 5 from 3 PM to 6 PM at Williamson-White Funeral Home located at 222 Harriman Avenue N, Amery, WI. The funeral was held on Monday, June 6 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1050 Keller Ave. North, Amery, WI. There was a public viewing one hour prior to the church service. A luncheon followed the service in the church social hall. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
