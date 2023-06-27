Donald “Tim” Raymond

Donald “Tim” Raymond, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at St. Croix Regional Medical Center, St. Croix Falls, WI. 

Donald Tim was born in March 20, 1956 to Donald and Delores (Hansen) Raymond in Amery, Wisconsin. He graduated in 1974 from Amery High School.  Donald joined the United States Army, serving from 1976-1979. While serving in Germany, he met his first wife Ina. They moved to Iowa were Donald Owned Don’s Scooter Supply. Then Donald met his second wife Connie (Kephart) Raymond. They were married in 1993 in Iowa. In 2000, Donald and Connie moved to Wisconsin where together they raised 3 children. 

