Donald G. Weber, age 85 of Clear Lake, WI passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by his family after a year long battle with cancer.
Donald George Weber was born on June 16, 1937 on the family farm in Hinckley, MN, the son of Charles and Victoria (Pitra) Weber. Don graduated from Hinckley High School in 1955. He attended Stout State University (now known as the University of WI - Stout) and graduated in June of 1959 with an Industrial Arts major and a minor in Math and Science.
In June of 1959 he accepted a job teaching high school math and assistant coach for boys’ basketball at Clear Lake, WI . In 1963 he accepted a National Science Foundation scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, IL for four summers. He graduated with a master’s degree in math education in 1966. In May 1977 Don was named outstanding teacher by the Northwest Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers. During the years he taught in Clear Lake and coached football, basketball and baseball. Don retired from teaching in 1994 after all 35 years in the Clear Lake School District.
The year after Don retired from teaching, he accepted the position of secretary and sextant of the Clear Lake Cemetery Association. He retired from there in 2022 after 27 years due to health reasons.
Don loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. Don was a charter member of the Clear Lake Golf Course. He was on the board of directors for two terms and was grounds keeper for ten years. He retired from the golf course to have more time to golf and fish. Don was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Packers and the Badger football and basketball teams. He was also a charter member of the Dollars for Scholars now known as the Clear Lake Scholarship Foundation and served as secretary for many years. Don has been a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake since 1962 and has served in many offices on the council throughout the years.
Don and Judy Jarvis accidently met at Don’s cousin's house in April 1961 and were married on June 2, 1962 at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Hinckley, MN. They had four wonderful children, Tom, Tami, Todd, and Travis. Tami passed away on December 14, 2013 from a neuro muscular disease. They were able to take many wonderful trips after retirement. They took bus trips in the US and flew to foreign countries and islands. They also spent five winters in Fort Myers, FL. Don and Judy have seven grandchildren that are a big part of their lives. The grandchildren spent a lot of time at their home and Don and Judy enjoyed attending their programs, band concerts and sporting events.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tami; infant son, Timothy; his parents, Charles and Victoria Weber.
Donald is survived by Wife, Judy Weber - Clear Lake, WI; Sons, Tom (Karen) Weber - Woodbury, MN, Todd (Amy) Weber - Minnetonka, MN, Travis (Clare) Weber - River Falls, WI; Grandchildren, Grace, Blair, Grant Weber, Kevin and Courtney Weber, Holden and Lorne Weber; and Brother, Leonard Weber - Hinckley, MN.
Memorial Service 11 am on Wednesday, May 31 , 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation - Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake from 4 – 8 pm. And one hour before the service at church on Wednesday. Clergy - Pastor William Brassow Organist - Jeanne Steffen.Interment Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
