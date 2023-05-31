Donald G. Weber

Donald G. Weber, age 85 of Clear Lake, WI passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by his family after a year long battle with cancer.

Donald George Weber was born on June 16, 1937 on the family farm in Hinckley, MN, the son of Charles and Victoria (Pitra) Weber. Don graduated from Hinckley High School in 1955. He attended Stout State University (now known as the University of WI - Stout) and graduated in June of 1959 with an Industrial Arts major and a minor in Math and Science.

