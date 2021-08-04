Donald G. Johnson was born on September 1, 1931, to parents Geneva (Quist) and Fred Johnson at Swedish American hospital in Rockford, IL. He was Baptized and Confirmed (May 20, 1945) at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockford. His high school years were spent at East High School, also in Rockford, where he graduated on June 8, 1950. In June of 1965 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education followed by a Masters of Science in Education in January of 1968 both conferred from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL.
On October 11, 1952, Don and his bride, Patricia V. Swanson, were married at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockford. Together they enjoyed a family of daughter Jennifer Johnson Wrege, sons Jeff/Lynn (Ladwig), John/Doreen (Decker), Jay/Sherry (O’Brien, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Music has always played an important part in Don’s life. From the early years when he played piano in the Cliff Grey Dance Band with his brother Earl, to playing the French horn in the 528th USAF Band, serving as organist and/or choir director in several congregations, and creating new music as a composer of many hymns and songs.
Don completed his USAF training at Lakeland Air Force Base in San Antonio,TX, in 1950. He reported to Scott Airforce Base near Belleville,IL and was stationed there for 3+ years. Following his military years, Don was employed at Sundstrand Corp as an engineering technician. He began his teaching career in 1965. He retired in 1991.
Don’s life was marked by many interests. He ran his first marathon when he was fifty. He was a passionate gardener, builder of rock walls, long distance cyclist, member of Swedish organizations: Swedish Club (Amery) and the Independent Order of Svithiod. He loved being “up north” especially in the St.Croix Falls, Taylor Falls and Centuria area.
Parents, Fred and Geneva Johnson; wife, Patricia Johnson; brothers, Earl and Gene; and sister, Shirley all proceeded Don.
